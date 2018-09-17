Police unseal Anambra PDP secretariat

Related News

The Police Command in Anambra on Sunday unsealed the state secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a commitment by the two factions that they would be lawful in their conduct.

Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka,

Mr Mohammed stated that the commitment by the two factions was reached during a meeting with the state police xommissioner, Garba Umar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP secretariat was sealed on Wednesday following a violent clash between two factions of the party.

The secretariat, located at Udoka Housing Estate in Awka was locked up on Mr Umar’s orders and armed police officers were deployed to keep vigil at the office pending the return of peace.

Meanwhile, the command’s spokesperson stated that members of the factions had been advised to be peaceful, as anybody who ignited trouble would be dealt with in line with the law.

Mr Mohammed explained that after a meeting between the police and the PDP officials on Saturday, Mr Umar directed that the office be unsealed.

Some of the aggrieved members of the executive said that they were disappointed with the way and manner the chairman, Ndubuisi Nwobu, and about four others, accepted to serve as caretaker members.

The spokesperson disclosed that a police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John, was detailed to unlock the office at about and withdraw all police personnel deployed, to ensure peace at the secretariat.(NAN)