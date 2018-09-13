Police arrest alleged suspect in murder of Enugu monarch

The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of the traditional ruler of Ogbozinne community in Nkanu West Local Government of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Stephen Nwatu was murdered on June 11 in the community over a protracted town union leadership.

The leadership tussle is said to be on for more than 10 years.

Over 200 houses were allegedly razed by a group in the community loyal to the monarch when the monarch was murdered.

Mr Amaraizu said the suspect “believed to have participated actively in the act” was nabbed by police operatives two days ago.

“The suspect is helping the police in its investigations and the command has intensified manhunt for other suspects,’’ he said.

