2019: Okorocha ‘sacks’ son in-law, 12 others

The Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has sacked 13 political office holders in the state, including the Secretary to the State Government, George Eche, and Chief of Staff to the governor, Uche Nwosu, who is also his son-in-law.

A statement issued in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed that the affected appointees are seeking elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

”The dismissed appointees are the ones who are seeking to contest in the coming 2019 elections,” Mr Onwuemeodo further said in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The affected appointees are:

1. Sir George Eche – Secretary to the Government of Imo State

2. Chief Uche Nwosu – Chief of Staff, Government House

3. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi – Principal Secretary to the Governor

4. Hon. Kingsley Uju – Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)

5.Chief Emma Ojinero – Commissioner for Trade & Investment/Commerce

6. Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri – Commissioner for Information

7. Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Njoku – Commissioner for Gender/Social Development

8. Lady Joy Mbawuike – Commissioner for Market Development

9. Hon. Obinna Mbata – Commissioner for Finance

10. Dr. Dan Nworie – Commissioner for Tertiary Education

11.Hon. Simeon Iwunze – Special Adviser on Urban Renewal

12. Barr. Obinna Amagwula – Special Assistant General Duties

13. Pst. (Mrs) Betty Uzoma- Special Assistant Finance

Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, also directed all his political appointees seeking elective positions next year to resign.

”The resignation of the appointees will enable them to comply with the relevant sections of the APC’s constitution,” Samuel Aruwan, Mr El-Rufai’s spokesperson, said in a statement.