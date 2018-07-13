500 police personnel in South-East prepare for retirement

Related News

Over 500 police personnel in the five South-East states on Friday took part in a pre-retirement seminar in Enugu in lieu of their retirement from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The police personnel involved are those expected to be retired from the force between July 1 and December.

The pre-retirement seminar was organised for police personnel in the five South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

Speaking with NAN, Hamza Wuro-Bekki, Managing Director, Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Ltd., said that the intending retirees were given intensive lectures and literatures on entrepreneurship and health maintenance.

Mr Wuro-Bekki noted that they were tutored on issues of savings, housing as well as investment opportunities and prospects.

“All these lectures are meant to prepare them for retirement life and equip them for a successful and healthy retirement.

“We gave them some lecture manuals to help them lay hands on practical entrepreneurship, especially agro-allied businesses.

“So, all these preparations by the company will ensure that they retire happily without challenges as senior citizens of the country,’’ he said.

He said the company had set aside N400 million, which was profit made through investment by the company, to be distributed to retired police personnel even as they awaited their normal pension payment.

“The company and police authority had approved N400 million, which is the profit made by the company, to be distributed among police retirees with the company immediately they leave the service, even as they await their normal pensions,’’ he said.

Ibrahim Tarfa, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Police Pensions, advised the intending pensioners to always reach out to the pension desk officers in each command for all enquiries and help on their pension issues.

Mr Tarfa, who gave out his personnel number to the intending retirees, warned them to deal directly with his office and the various police commands pension desk officers.

“We have cautioned them to be careful with fraudsters, especially people that claim to be consultants in pension matters, who claim to help them access their pension,’’ he said.

(NAN)