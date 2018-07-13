Enugu govt inaugurates panel to investigate killing of monarch

Related News

Enugu State Government on Friday, inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killing of Stephen Nwatu of Ogbozinne Akpugo Community, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, allegedly by his subjects.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Cecilia Ezeilo, while inaugurating the panel said the state government had after the incident promised to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the killing.

Mrs Ezeilo said that members of the panel had 12 weeks to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the incident as well as make appropriate recommendations.

“The state government had promised to set up this panel to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the killing of the monarch and burning of houses.

“We are confident that members of this panel will deploy their wealth of experience to discharge the work satisfactorily,’’ she said.

Mrs Ezeilo urged members of the panel to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Responding, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Benedict Akpata (rtd) said members were happy to serve the state in that capacity.

Mr Akpata said that the members would not to misplace the confidence reposed in them.

“We thank the state government for finding us fit to serve in this sensitive matter. We will prove that the confidence reposed on us is not misplaced,” Mr Akpata said.

The community was on June 11 thrown into turmoil leading to the killing of Mr Nwatu.

The civil disturbance by allegedly by some sections of the community also led to the destruction of property in the area.

(NAN)