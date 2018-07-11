Impeachment: Imo Assembly receives panel’s report, recommends further investigation of deputy governor

Related News

The Imo House of Assembly on Wednesday recommended further investigations into the allegations of gross misconduct brought against the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, by 13 members of the House.

The House made the recommendation following deliberations on the report of an ad hoc committee investigating the allegations, led by Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo).

The committee stated in the report that the deputy governor had a “case to answer, given the weighty allegations against him.”

It recommended that the Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim (Okigwe APC), should request the Chief Judge of the state to appoint a panel of seven people of “unquestionable integrity” to investigate the allegations, pursuant to section 188 (6) of the 1999 constitution.

Following votes in favour of the motion for the adoption of the report by the House, the Speaker called for a division, whereupon members filed out to sign their assent to the recommendations of the report.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 members, including the Speaker, signed in favour of the recommendation, while eight members, including five others who had been suspended, were absent from the proceedings.

A notice of gross misconduct against the Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, signed by 13 legislators, was presented at the Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The petition, which was presented by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ugonna Ozurigbo (APC Nwangele), and read by the Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim (Okigwe APC), alleged that the deputy governor had failed to perform any of the constitutional roles of his office.

They also alleged that Mr Madumere had been absent from his office for three months without official reason or permission.

Other particulars of the petition include failure to attend constitutionally mandated proceedings of the State Executive Council and proceedings of the state Security Council.

It also listed refusal to attend and meet with the state governor and commissioners of the state for governance, made compulsory by section 193(2) of the 1999 constitution.

It also alleged that Mr Madumere had concealed felonious conduct by presenting himself as eligible for the office of deputy governor, despite his conviction and imprisonment for theft in the United States of America.

The Speaker subsequently constituted a six-man committee, headed by Mr Ibeh to investigate the allegations and report back on Wednesday.

The House has adjourned to July 17.

(NAN)