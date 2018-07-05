1000 public servants for retirement in Anambra, Enugu in 2019 – PENCOM

Related News

No fewer than 1,000 employees of treasury funded ministries and agencies of the federal government from Anambra and Enugu States are to be enrolled for retirement by the National Pension Commission.

The Head, Corporate Communications Department of the commission, Peter Aghahowa, disclosed this in Enugu on Thursday during a pre-retirement exercise of the affected employees.

Mr Aghahowa said the exercise was organised for employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme from the two states due to retire between January and December 2019.

He said employees from the service sectors including ministries, parastatals, agencies, academic institutions, health and research institutions, paramilitary and police were participating in the exercise.

He, however, said the commission exempted medically unfit employees from the physical enrolment.

“However, Pension Desk Officers of the medically unfit employees are expected to come along with a letter from a suitably qualified physician or medical board.

“Such letters will certify that the affected employees are no longer physically or mentally capable of carrying out the functions of their offices,” he said.

Mr Aghahowa said that the commission was well positioned to take care of the needs of their clients.

Participants at the enrollment were excited and optimistic at what the future held for them.

A member of staff of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kenneth Eneh, said that the commission had done enough to assuage the fears prospective retirees had.

Mr Eneh said he participated in the pre-retirement workshop of the commission during which he learnt lessons that would help him lead a normal life for the rest of his years.

“With what I learnt during the pre-retirement workshop, workers have no reason to entertain any fear on what the future holds for them at retirement.

“However, I want to advise every worker to start preparing for retirement early enough so that they will not regret in uncertain circumstances,” Mr Eneh said.

Another participant, Esther Onyeama, said that the commission had been helpful in the enrollment process.

Mrs Onyeama said that the commission made the enrollees felt at home, adding “they even provided entertainment for us.”

Pension Fund Administrators were also on hand to provide the necessary assistance to their clients.

(NAN)