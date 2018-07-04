Second Niger Bridge link roads get N206 billion

Related News

The federal government has approved a contract for the construction of link roads to the new second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states at a cost of N206 billion.

The approval was given Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was announced by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola.

Mr Mohammed said: “Today FEC has approved the award of the link road; the bridge itself is just 1.95 kilometres, but the link road is 11.9km and this contract was awarded to Julius Berger for the sum of N206billion”.

He said the contract will include not just the link road but also associated infrastructure, adding “and you know this bridge is linking Anambra and Delta states”.

The Information Minister said the project was conceived by the Goodluck Jonathan administration under a Public, Private Partnership (PPP), arrangement which, he said, failed and that is why the federal government had to take over the contract.

“So far about N14bn had been paid to contractors handling the bridge and the contract today that was awarded is for the link and associated infrastructure that will link the bridge,” he said.

Mr Mohammad also announced that FEC approved another memo from Mr Fashola regarding a contract for the rearward of the the rehabilitation of Oji- Achi- Mmaku- Awgu- Ndeabor Road in Enugu State.

“The contract was approved today at the sum of N11.558,6976(11bn), it was awarded to Messrs Setraco Nigeria limited,” he said. He also said the completion period for the contract is 24 months.

He said the contract was awarded earlier to a company that failed and Setraco that was given other sections of the road performed well and had now been awarded the contract while that of the other contractor has been rescinded.