Undergraduate allegedly killed by lightning

A 100-level student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbarian campus, Anambra State, Vincent Mbanefo, was on Monday allegedly struck to death by lightning.

According to an eyewitness who asked not to be named, the lightening followed a heavy rain on Monday in the area. The source said the incident happened around 5p.m.

“He was a student of Agriculture Extension. He was going to his lodge at Achalla around 5 p.m. when the incident happened,” said the source.

The deceased was said to be making use of his phone when the incident happened.

Police spokesperson Mohammed Haruna confirmed the incident when contacted.

According to him, police officers from Achalla division who were sent to the scene of the incident immediately rushed Mr Mbanefo to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He noted that the boy’s parents were contacted immediately .

“They have since conveyed the corpse to their village in Aguleri for burial,” he said.