Anambra demolishes illegal structures, relocates transporters

Agents of Anambra State Government, in the early hours of Thursday, demolished kiosks and stalls on the popular Oby Okoli Street, otherwise known as Unizik Tempsite, in Awka.

The exercise was carried out by security officials and a task force led by the commissioner for transport, Uchenna Wiper.

Following the clearing of the street of ‘illegal’ structures, the agents of the state directed commercial transport operators, namely, okada riders, tricyclists and bus drivers, to operate from the park. So, loading and off-loading of passengers would no longer take place on the road.

It is believed that the demolition exercise, as well as the relocation of transporters, was due to the imperative of addressing the running problems of traffic gridlock and accidents in the area.

The exercise, however, cost traders their wares.

Our correspondent observed a free flow of traffic after the exercise.