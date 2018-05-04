Private schools owners in Enugu endorse Governor Ugwuanyi for second term

Related News

Proprietors and teachers of private schools in Enugu State under the aegis of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The group praised the governor for what it described as his good works in the state and the remarkable achievements of his administration in the education sector.

Rising from a solidarity rally, which was tagged: “2019 Total Mandate for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – A time with His Excellency”, the group assured the governor of its “unflinching support” in 2019.

The rally was attended by the national leadership of NAPPS led by its President, Sally Adukwu-Bolujoko, several school owners, teachers, and students.

The Anambra State Chairman of NAPPS, Nonye Enemuo, said her and her colleagues were pleased with the “all-inclusive governance” of the governor anchored on “infrastructural development, welfare, healthcare, peace, education and promotion of both public and private institutions”.

She added, “If we look back at your achievements so far, it would seem you have spent eight years already in office.”

The group descibed Mr. Ugwuanyi as an “efficient” leader whose “listening ear and humility have benefited the masses including National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Enugu State chapter”, stressing that the governor’s good works in all sectors including education touch “the big and small, rich and poor, public and private”.

“The testimonies are already with us that private schools in Enugu State now produce children who do not just make “Nine distinctions (As) in SSCE exam but Nine distinctions of all distinctions (A1),” Ms. Enemuo said.

According to her, “a student who currently represents the entire country in physics competition in Portugal after winning the first position in the national competition is from a NAPPS school”.

“NAPPS Enugu State chapter is here today to support our Governor for good governance. We therefore, wish to remind you that the reward of a good job is more responsibilities, as we assure you of our unflinching support come 2019.”

The body disclosed that in a bid to actualize victory for the governor in 2019, it has embarked on mass mobilization of its members “to genuinely ensure that every teacher of private schools, our parents and guardians and children of voting age under our care count by obtaining the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC)”.

In her remark, the National President of NAPPS, Dr. Adukwu-Bolujoku, affirmed the Enugu State chapter’s stance on Governor Ugwuanyi’s re-election, describing the governor as a leader, who cares for the people of the state and has passion for good education of the children.

A school proprietor, Willy Onu, also extolled Governor Ugwuanyi’s leadership virtues as a committed promoter of qualitative and affordable education as well as a detribalized leader, stressing that he deserves over 99 per cent votes from private schools in the state.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi appreciated the proprietors of the private schools for the “historic rally” and the demonstration of solidarity and support for his administration.

The governor noted that the achievements of his administration in the education sector and other spheres of the economy was in keeping with the promise “to deploy government services to create fair and equal opportunity for every willing citizen to make a living and create wealth, educate our children, and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment.”

He added that the solidarity and endorsement from the schools have greatly encouraged his administration’s modest efforts “towards the fulfillment of this promise and improving the lives of the good people of Enugu State”.

“This is a truly amazing rally and we thank you sincerely for this great honour and for the endorsement that you have graciously given to us today. We thank you also for the massive goodwill and cooperation that you have accorded us since the inception of this administration and for your exemplary contributions to the socio-economic development of the state more particularly, in the provision of qualitative and functional education to our children.

“I urge you all to remain steadfast in your prayers and endeavours as we assure you that by the grace of God and with your support, we will continue to succeed in our efforts to ensure that our collective aspirations as a State and as a people are fully attained,” the governor said.