APC excos intervene in Imo party crisis

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) led by the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, on Wednesday met with stakeholders of the party from Imo State with a view to resolving the disputes in the state chapter.

The crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party started early this year when the governor was said to be making moves to endorse his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, for the 2019 gubernatorial election on the platform of the APC as his second term in office expires in 2019.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Eze Madumere; senator representing Imo North, Ben Uwajumogu; the National Organizing Secretary of the Party, Osita Izunaso; Ifeanyi Ararume and some state executives met with the leadership at the party’s national secretariat and submitted a memo to the NWC, detailing contentious matters arising in the Imo State chapter.

Speaking on behalf of the Imo APC members, Okey Ikoro called on the party’s national leadership to urgently address the disputation to avoid jeopardising the party’s electoral chances in the state and indeed the South-east region ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun in response said the party leadership would look at the petition with a view to resolving the issues.

“I thank you for coming jointly. I promise, on behalf of the NWC that we will do, one, all we can to maintain level playing ground. Two, pursue avenues for a reconciliation of the various groups and tendencies in Imo state. And I want to also urge on your part that you should be ready for peace, you should be ready for compromise. At the end of the day, it is the vote that counts whether inside the party, or when finally a general election comes.

“You are the stakeholders, you are the bulk, the strength, the muscle of the party in Imo state. Well, it is time to prove it in the next few days and in the next few weeks.

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman

“Imo must lead the charge in the entire South-east. So, it is a painful thing to see that we are divided but I am happy that in your speech you have opened doors of unity. I want to assure you that we on our side will do everything possible to take up your complaints, your reservations so that an acceptable compromise can be reached that will make it possible for us to fight as one party. I am not unaware of the issues. I am certainly not unaware. I am a Nigerian. As party national chairman, all of these issues come to my table. There has to be unity but there cannot be unity without justice. So there must be justice.”

NWC members present at the meeting were the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni; Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawali Shuaibu; National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi; National Auditor, George Moughalu; National Treasurer, Bala Gwagwarwa; National Vice Chairman (North-east) and National Vice Chairman (South-east), Emma Eneukwu.