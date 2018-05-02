Okorocha approves automatic promotion for Imo workers

Related News

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo has approved automatic promotion for all workers in the state as part of his package for their supportive role to his administration.

Mr Okorocha gave the approval at the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Heroes Square, Owerri on Tuesday.

He said the promotion is not on a step basis but on the basis of the grade of the workers.

He said the automatic promotion was to make up for the non-promotion the workers have suffered for seven years.

”Workers are the life wire of every organisation. I salute your courage, your commitment and resilience during the trying times with numerous challenges ranging from insecurity, lack of infrastructure and low remuneration.

“You have remained partners in the success story of this administration. I am not unmindful of your needs. I am ready to pay you allowances, even sleeping and absenteeism allowances,” he said.

On the minimum wage, the governor assured the workers that whatever the federal government had agreed to pay workers, “Imo government will not be found wanting.”

He said his government was able to reduce Imo pension from N1.7 billion to N700 million which would make for easy payment.

Mr Okorocha called on the workers to ensure they registered at the ongoing registration of voters, saying their vote is their power to vote in people of their choice during election.

“There is need for you to keep our legacies. Shine your eyes to choose government that will replace me.

“Make sure you have your PVCs. The PVC story is not favourable to South-east which has the least number of PVCs.

“At the rate we are going, it will come to a point where Ndigbo will become an inconsequential factor in national politics,” the governor said.

The state Chairman, Trade Union Congress(TUC) Imo State Council, on behalf of the organised labour, complained of ill treatment meted to Nigerian workers by subsequent governments.

He said that the labour union had contributed immensely towards the political development of the country but had faced a lot of challenges in the efforts towards national development.

He said this was because those in authority are not concerned about the country and the welfare of its citizens, but their personal interests.

Mr Akanazu said that while the working condition in America and other countries continued to improve for the better, that of workers in Nigeria had continued to degenerate.

He, however, noted that despite the challenges posed by government at various levels, the labour movement had continued to exist, waxing stronger to carry out its responsibility to the workers and people of Nigeria.

The union leader urged the state government to ensure it honoured the expectation of the workers that their salaries be restored to 100 per cent as against the current 70 per cent to 80 per cent, since the country’s economy has improved.

He also called on the governor to pay and reduce the pensions arrears to a reasonable level and ensure that Imo was not left behind when the new minimum wage to be announced by the federal government becomes effective.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highlight of the occasion was the presentation of one million Naira to a pregnant woman who led the march of her colleagues at the May Day celebration.

(NAN)