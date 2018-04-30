Policeman injured in Ebonyi motorcyclists clash dies after surgery

Related News

One of the police officers, who was injured in the clash between motorcyclists and police last week in Abakakaliki, Ebonyi State, has died from the injuries he sustained.

Motorcyclists in the city had staged a protest following the killing of their colleague by a trigger-happy policeman at water works road.

The protest degenerated into a clash with the police despite the arrest and dismissal of the rogue officer.

The motorcyclist, Ofim Ejike, was shot along the popular Waterworks Road in Abakaliki last Wednesday by Onyebuchi Nweke, a sergeant, attached to the anti-kidnapping squad of the command.

The policeman has since been tried and summarily dismissed from the force.

The police also said they will also arraign him in court for murder at the end of their investigations.

Speaking during an enlarged State Security Council meeting in Abakakaliki on Monday, Mr Umahi regretted the death of the police officer.

He did not identify the deceased officer.

The governor said about seven police officers sustained various degrees of injuries when the protesters pelted them with stones.

“One of them sustained a serious injury on his head and was rushed to Enugu where he was operated upon but unfortunately he died”, Umahi said.

He commended the Police in the state for handling the matter in a professional manner even as he promised to assist in the burial of the late Police officer.