Enugu Govt. awards contract for erosion control measures

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in line with its rural development agenda, has awarded contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi- Obinagu road in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, disclosed that the council’s approval was in consideration of “the realistic nature of the soil of the area” and the importance of the road as “a link road to other communities”.

Mr. Nnaji noted that the council discovered that if the erosion menace on the road was not properly checked, it would cut off the road and make it impassable for motorists, adding that the N49.5 million approved for the project “is strictly for earthwork and drainage”.

Also briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Emeka Okeke, announced the council’s approval for the setting up of a panel of inquiry to investigate the conducts of the suspended traditional ruler of Amaetiti-Achi autonomous community in Oji River local government area, Onyefulu Ilomaonweya.

Mr. Okeke stated that the decision was sequel to several petitions from the people of the community against “the impudent, recalcitrant, irrational and unruly behaviour of our suspended traditional ruler”.

He noted that the state government was worried over series of complaints bordering on “acts and conducts” of the traditional ruler, which he said were “inconsistent with peace, order and good governance in Enugu State”.

The commissioner added that the government suspended Igwe Onyefulu in accordance with Section 10 (a) (b) of Traditional Rulers Law of Enugu State, 2004, after “all our efforts to reconcile him with his people proved abortive”.

The people of Amaetiti-Achi had in a few days ago, led by the President General of the Town Union, Emezie Ikeanyionwu, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu and endorsed the suspension of their Igwe.

The jubilant people of the community requested the dethronement of the suspended traditional ruler for “his despotic posture, human rights abuse and disobedience to constituted authorities”.

They hailed Governor Ugwuanyi for the decisive action, describing him as the messiah, who has wiped their tears.

According to them, “We concur to the suspension of our Traditional Ruler, HRH Igwe Onyefulu Edmund M.I for his highhandedness and insensitivity to our plight. Your action is timely and called for. You are the Messiah of our time. You have wiped out our tears. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has answered our prayers through you.”

While apologizing to the governor for “unruly” behaviour of their suspended Igwe, the people expressed delight that the state government through the decision has liberated them from the dictatorial leadership of the monarch, who they said “ruled us without a cabinet, humiliated, tortured and detained our sons and daughters illegally in his palace”.

“At the same time, we are equally here to demonstrate unequivocally our unwavering and unalloyed support and solidarity to you and your government in Enugu State. We happily join all the communities in Enugu State to tell the opposition that there is no vacancy in the Lion Building in Enugu State, come 2019,” they declared.