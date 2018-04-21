Police ‘intercept buses of armed men bound for Taraba’

Related News

Two buses carrying some persons with several arms and ammunitions have been intercepted by the police in Ebonyi State.

The interception of the two Toyota buses, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred near Onu-Ebonyi bridge along Abakaliki-Ogoja federal highway, Izzi local government area of the state.

Also found with them were military uniforms.

A witness said the men were suspected to be herdsmen.

After they were intercepted by men of the Safer Highways Patrol Team, the suspects said they were Nollywood actors and were going for a movie shoot in Taraba state.

They were however driven to the police headquarters Abakaliki for further questioning.

But the police gave conflicting reports of the incident.

While the Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, in a text to PREMIUM TIMES denied the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the arrests.

“Yes, we intercepted buses carrying some persons with arms and ammunition going to Taraba but they are not herdsmen, they are Nollywood actors.

“They were wearing army uniforms and we are investigating the matter. I will give details of the matter as soon as we got every detail,”, she said.

But Mr Lamorde in the message simply said, “Please it is not true”.

The Senior Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi on Internal Security, Kenneth Ugballa, said he was working on getting details of the incident.

“Yes, l heard the story while l was away from the state but right now I am entering the state and in few minutes l will be at the command to find out the truth about the incident,” he said.