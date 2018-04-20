Senator wants Federal University of Aquatic Studies in Anambra

Related News

A senator, Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) on Thursday, made a move to secure a new federal university of aquatic studies in Ogbaru, Anambra State.

This is the second bill presented by the lawmaker, seeking the establishment of a federal university in the state.

The bill, if passed, is expected to develop the aquaculture sector in the predominantly fishing community of Ogbaru in Anambra state by ensuring the availability of highly skilled manpower and development of cutting-edge research and technology for the industry.

Earlier in the week, Mrs Oduah presented a Bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Aguleri, Anambra state which was co-sponsored by Victor Umeh (APGA, Anambra Central).

While presenting the bill, she maintained that the establishment of these institutions will help achieve her priorities, top of which include the development of human capital of the youths and women, which will ultimately increase economic activities and development of the communities affected.

Former Senate President, David Mark, also presented a similar bill in November 2016.

The bill which seeks to establish the Federal University of Health Science in Otukpo, Benue State, scaled through second reading in October last year.

Similarly, a bill for the establishment of Nigerian Maritime University in Delta State, was passed by the Senate in May, 2017.

The bill was sponsored by James Manager, (PDP, Delta).

Other bills presented for the first time during the plenary which was presided over by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremady include – Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (HBs. 1131 & 1178) by Senator Ahmad Lawan; CBN Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 671) by Senator Danjuma Goje and the FCT Primary Health Care Board (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 669) by Senator Philip Aduda.