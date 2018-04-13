IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu’s alleged accomplices yet to get bail

Related News

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has slated May 21 for ruling on a bail application brought by a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Four IPOB members: Bright Chimezie, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, were arraigned before the court, presided by Justice Binta Nyako after a similar charge involving the defendants was adjusted to exclude their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The defendants are accused of treasonable felony, following a call by their group (IPOB) for the breakaway of some parts of the country, to form the state of Biafra.

The court had at its previous sitting adjourned hearing of bail applications to April 13.

At the resumption of hearing on Friday, the prosecution lawyer, Colins Eromosele, asked the court for time to file his intended reply to the bail applications sought by the second to fourth defendant.

Mr. Eromosele initially objected to the deposition of the bail applications by the second to fourth defendants, saying his team was not aware it would be heard on Friday.

His objection was, however, overruled by Mrs. Nyako who noted that parties were duly served with the processes for the day’s proceedings.

She adjourned the matter till May 21 for hearing of the bail application by the first to fourth defendants. The court will also rule on the application by the first defendant as well as proceed with the substantive matter.

The trial of the IPOB members, which triggered widespread protests by their supporters, especially in 2017, began in 2015, when IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu was first arrested and arraigned before a magistrate court in Abuja.

Following the release of Mr. Kanu, in April 2017, the protests climaxed resulting in the deployment of soldiers in the South-east region, in what was termed operation python dance.

Shortly after the soldiers were deployed to the region, Mr Kanu’s layer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, accused the Nigerian army of abducting his client during a raid at his (Kanu’s) country home, in Abia State last September.

Following the disappearance of Mr. Kanu, the court separated his trial from that of the other four defendants.