Enugu empowers 536 SDGs trainees

Related News

Enugu State Government on Thursday distributed start-up cash of N100,000 to each of the 536 graduates under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme who graduated from the programme.

The graduates of the scheme are the remnants of the 750 enrollees and trainees under the 2017 SDGs projects.

In an address at the ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that the scheme was a deliberate timely intervention to create wealth in the state.

Mr Ugwuanyi said that he appreciated the progress his administration had recorded, adding that he was grateful for the support by the federal government in realising their goals.

“I remain committed to the full implementation of the SDGs programme in the state.

“I congratulate the graduates and urge them to use their skills to set up successful ventures,’’ Mr Ugwuanyi said.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said that the scheme was part of strategies aimed at shifting the world into inclusive sustainable development.

Mrs Orelope-Adefulire said that the federal government had worked assiduously to establish policies, institutional and financial mechanisms for the attainment of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“You will recall that Heads of State and Government of United Nations member-states adopted the 2030 Agenda at the 2015 General Assembly.

“The SDGs declaration lays out a set of 17 goals, 169 targets and 232 indicators expected to shift the world into an inclusive sustainable development path, leaving no one behind in the process.”

She said that the SDGs Office had undertaken a number of activities to provide strategic direction and impetus to the national commitment on the project.

“The exigencies of our time require that we urgently deepen collaboration to integrate and domesticate Internationally Agreed Development Goals to improve the lives of our people.

“We are here today because we have successfully implemented two to three goals of the SDGs aimed at driving away poverty and hunger in our society.”

Mrs Orelope-Adefulire said it had become imperative to diversify the economy and encourage youths to embrace self-improvement through skill acquisition.

Responding, one of the graduates, Tochi Abor, said the training was significant in their lives and drive toward a greater future.

“We appreciate the kindness of the governor who supported us with monthly and transport allowances in the last 12 months.

“We are happy to be out of the unemployment market and on course to becoming millionaires,’’ she said.

(NAN)