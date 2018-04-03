Umahi swears in new SSG, vows to probe former state’s scribe

Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday, swore-in Hyginus Nwokwu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to replace Bernard Odoh.

Mr Odoh, a professor, tendered his resignation letter to Mr Umahi on Monday over alleged government’s inconsistent policies, but the governor in a reaction said he (Odoh) has been sacked.

Mr Umahi, while swearing-in the new SSG, vowed that after reviewing Mr Odoh’s resignation letter, he would probe the allegations he made in the letter.

“I will find out if he breached his oath of office through the contents of the letter and challenge him in court to prove all the allegations he made.

“I know that no civil servant is being owed in the state for instance and we rank among the states in the south east zone that prioritise our worker’s welfare.

“People act most times without knowledge as David said in the Bible that the most painful thing about Absalom’s betrayal is that it came from a person he loved most,” he said.

The governor said that he would not be distracted by Mr Odoh’s action, adding that those who wanted to tow the line of betrayal were free to do so.

“When I received the heaviest dose of betrayal in 2015, I had no Executive Council, House of Assembly and even SSG talk less of presently that these organs are in place.

“I am sure to have at least five faithful followers in an EXCO of 60 and would therefore not retreat or surrender,” he said.

He congratulated the new appointee and noted that it was a decision that has made a lot of people happy.

“Nwokwu is the deputy director of our divine mandate platform and though he was denied of choice appointments and elevations in the past, he never complained.

“I did not know that he is popular such as this and this is an opportunity for all of us to work together,” he said.

Mr Nwokwu in his reaction said he accepted the appointment wholeheartedly and pledged to discharge his duties with dedication.

“A man who does not belong to a set-up is a weed, no matter how genuine he might appear.

“When the weed is cleared, the soil would receive more nutrients and we should therefore not allow saboteurs to be part of our generals,” he said.

Mr Umahi also inaugurated a 28-member committee on farmers/ herdsmen crisis in the state with the charge to permanently check clashes between both groups.

The committee consists of representatives of the government, security agencies, traditional rulers, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, among others.

(NAN)