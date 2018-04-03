Gov Umahi appoints new SSG

Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed Hygenius Nwokwu as the new Secretary to State Government (SSG).

The appointment came less than six hours after Bernard Odoh, the former SSG, resigned his appointment.

Mr Odoh had cited poor service delivery and the muzzling of his opinion by the state government as major reasons why he resigned.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzo, confirmed the new appointment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

“Yes, Dr Hygenius Nwokwu has been appointed the new SSG and his appointment is with immediate effect. The Governor personally signed the appointment letter and the SSG has assumed duty immediately.”

Mr Nwokwu has previously held appointments as Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Rural Development and Commissioner in the Ebonyi Civil Service Commission.

He was until his present appointment, the Permanent Member in Ebonyi Secondary Education Board (SEB).

Mr Odo, appointed SSG in May 29, 2015 resigned his appointment in the late hours of Monday, April 2.