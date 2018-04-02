JUST IN: Ebonyi SSG resigns

Related News

The Secretary to the Government of Ebonyi State, Benard Odoh, on Monday resigned his position.

Mr Odoh was the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s senatorial candidate in the 2015 general election which he lost to Obinna Ogba of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He was appointed SSG by Governor David Umahi, the latter’s first appointment, right at the stadium after the governor’s inauguration.

In his resignation letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Odoh said he has not been provided conducive atmosphere to air his views on sensitive Ebonyi government policies.

He also accused the government of not doing enough to improve the lives of the people and to create conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

He further alleged that the Ebonyi civil service has been greatly and deliberately neglected and eroded.

Details later…