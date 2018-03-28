INEC investigates allegation of extortion during voters’ registration

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State says it has initiated investigation into allegation that its staffers extorted money from potential voters who turned out for registration in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Emeka Ononamadu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the investigation followed a video circulated on social media which allegedly portrayed some people in the state being asked to pay money before they could be registered.

INEC in the state has disassociated itself from the “act”, saying “there was no circumstance that could warrant any INEC registration officer or staff to demand money from any registrant.”

It said continuous voter registration, which include transfer of voters and replacement of lost and defaced Permanent Voters Cards, remain free.

“Citizens are advised not to pay any money to anybody before, during and after being registered as INEC prepares to commence the second quarter of 2018 Continuous Voter Registration on 3 April, 2018,” the INEC chief, Mr Ononamadu, said in the statement.

The commission promised to make public the result of its investigation into the matter and also punish any of its staffers found culpable and asked citizens to call its helplines in the state to report cases of extortion or any other incident.