Government College Owerri wins maiden South-east secondary schools’ cricket championship

The Cricket team of Government Secondary School, Owerri, (GSSO) on Sunday emerged winners of the maiden South East Secondary School Cricket Championship for Omezua Okoro Ezi Okoro Cup.

In the final match between the school and Regal Secondary School, Nri, Anambra State; GSSO won the toss, elected to bat, and put up a staggering 150 runs for the loss of two wickets.

The Owerri-based school’s Akujiobi Kosi had a field day scoring 70 runs off 24 balls in the 15 overs match. Mbadiwe Ikenna contributed in the batting onslaught scoring 38 runs off 23 balls while Mba Samuel scored 17 runs off 20 balls.

In the second innings, Regal chased the runs with poise but could only score 98 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 15 overs.

GSSO emerged champions after beating Regal Secondary School with 52 runs.

In the first innings of the 3rd place match between Government Secondary School (GSS), Afikpo, and Trinity College, Abakaliki, both oi Ebonyi State; Trinity won the toss and elected to field allowing GSS Afikpo to bat 137 runs in 14 overs all out in the 15 overs match. Ogbonna Goodnews topped the batting for his team with 35 runs after facing 15 balls. Nwizi Joshua and Ominyi Emmanuel both got 3 wickets each in an attempt to stop GSS Afikpo.

In the second innings, GSS Afikpo held Trinity College on 65 runs for the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the allotted overs to get the 3rd place position in the championship. Ucomba C. got 6 runs off 19 balls while Ndukwe Promise got 3 wickets.

The competition, a brainchild of Chika Okoro, a member representing South East on the Nigeria Cricket Federation Board, began on March 22.

Sponsored by Well Energy Limited, the tournament, hosted by Government Secondary School, Afikpo, was aimed at showcasing the secondary schools’ Cricket talents from the five states in the region.

John Ulunnachi, the host principal, said the competition would boost the enthusiasm for cricket among students as well as the sport’s development in the south East.

“This tournament signals the return of cricket tradition in Government College, Afikpo, because the young ones are becoming more interested in the game.”

The competition held just as the South East is gearing up for the 8th South East Cricket Championship for Chuma Anosike Cup which will hold in Owerri, Imo State from April 4 to April 8.

Match Day One

On the first day of the competition, Government Secondary School (GSS) Afikpo, scored 107 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets in the 1st innings against Regal Secondary School. Chukwudi Onyeyiri scored 19 runs of 41 balls. Okeke Samuel took 3 wickets while Ugwuoti Chukwuemeka took a catch to bring the 1st innings to an end.

Mba Samuel Receving the plaque

GSS Afikpo came into the 2nd Innings with full spirit of victory as their opening bowlers started sending the first line of batsmen of their opponent, RSS Nri back to the pavilion with the fall of 4 wickets in 4 overs for 19runs as Okongwu Thompson got a bowling hat trick. At the end of the second innings, Regal Secondary School scored 109 runs in 17.1overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Okafor Onyebuchi Scored 25 runs of 15 balls for his team to catapult Regal Secondary School, Nri to win by 1 wicket

The second match was between Trinity Secondary School (TSSA) Abakiliki and Government Secondary School, Owerri. Trinity Secondary School won the toss and decided to bat sending Government College to the field in a sunny weather. The 1st innings ended as Trinity Secondary School fought to make 52 runs in 14.3 overs all out in a great fielding display by Government College, Owerri. Igwe Nzube of Government College Owerri took 3 wickets.

The second innings began with a beautiful batting display from Government College Owerri with them scoring 54 runs in 4.3 overs for the loss of 2 wickets to win the match in a display of heavy sixes and fours. Mbadiwe Ikenna and Akujiobi Kosiso, both of Government Secondary School Owerri, scored 19 runs and 15 runs respectively. Ikemba C and Nwodo Emmanuel both of Trinity Secondary School got one wicket each as Government Secondary School Owerri won the match by 7 wickets

The third match was between the University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka (UNSSN) Enugu State and Government Secondary School Afikpo, (GSS) Ebonyi State. UNSSN won the toss and elected to field. GSS Afipko scored 156 runs in 20 overs for 7. Ogboona Goodnews put up an impressive 46 runs against the debuting UNSSN whose wicket keeper took 3 wonderful catches.

In the second innings, University of Nigeria Secondary School managed to score 63 runs in 11.3 overs all out. Anyaora and Eze Nnamdi both scored 9 runs each. Okogwu T, Ndukwe P and Nworie C got 3 wickets each to win the day for GSS Afikpo by 83 runs.

Match Day Two

In the first game on the second day of the competition, University of Nigeria Secondary School (UNSSN) took on Regal Secondary School Nri after UNSS won the toss and elected to field in the 20 overs duel. Regal batted 128 runs all out in 16.3 overs. Udukwe Chiemelie scored 24 runs off 21 balls. Ugwuoti Chukwuemeka scored 24 runs off 18 balls. Ezeugwu Elechukwu of UNSS got 4 wickets while Eze Ama got 3 wickets.

In the second innings, UNSS, rugged and determined, took to bathing and scored 94 runs in 18.1 overs. Anyaora Chimuanya scored 13 runs off 23 balls while other two batsmen, Onuigbo Ebuka and Ezema Emeka scored 8 runs each after facing 12 and 8 balls, respectively.

In the first 15 overs semi-final match between Government Secondary School, Owerri and Government Secondary School, Afipko, GSS Owerri won the toss and elected to bat scoring 127 runs for 6 in 15 overs. Mbah Samuel put up an impressive 43 runs of 23 balls while Kosi Akujiobi scored 38 runs off 26 balls. Okogwu Thompson took 3 wickets for his team.

Government Secondary School, Afikpo gave a good chase but could only score 78 runs all out in 14 overs. Ogbonna Goodnews scored 22 runs off 24 balls while Ndukwe promise scored 13 runs off 11 balls to top the batting for their teams.

Government Secondary School, Owerri won the match with 49 runs to book their place in the finals.

In the first innings of the second 15 overs semi-final match between Regal Secondary School Nri and Trinity College, Abakaliki, Trinity won the toss and elected to field allowing Regal to bat a whopping total of 189 runs in 15 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. The duo of Okeke Samuel and Ogwuoti Emeka batted 37 runs off 19 balls and 31 runs off 12 balls respectively to top the scores for their team.

In the second innings, Regal put up an astonishing display in a landslide victory stopping Trinity at a meager 26 runs in 7.2 overs, all out. Udekwe Chiemelie and Nwokike Nzube took 4 and 5 wickets respectively in the harvest of wickets.

Award winners at the tournament

Wicket Keeper of the series won by Samuel Mba of GSS, Owerri. Batsman of the series won by Akujiobi Kosi of GSS Owerri.

iii. Bowler of the series won by Udekwe Chiemelie of Regal Secondary School, Nri.

Fielder of the series won by Ota Wisdom of Trinity Secondary School Abakaliki. Most promising young player won by Okorie Samuel of University of Nigeria, Nsukka Secondary School. Man of the series won by Ukoro Fabian of Government Secondary School, Afikpo.

vii.

Okogeri Ogbonnaya, a lover of cricket, gave cash awards to the five participating teams in this category

Best Batting team – Government Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State. Best Bowling Team – Regal Secondary School, Nri, Anambra State.

iii. Best Fielding Team – Trinity College Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.