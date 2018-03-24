Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi, a fantastic manager of resources, deserves second term — Nwodo

Related News

The former Governor of old Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, has extolled the leadership virtues of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a “fantastic manager” of the state’s resources to positively touch the lives of the people.

Mr. Nwodo also said Mr. Ugwuanyi is a leader who fears God and cares for the people especially the lowly and less-privileged, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.

The PDP former national chairman spoke during the civic reception organized in honour of Governor Ugwuanyi by the people of Uzo Uwani Local government area in recognition of peace and good governance in Enugu State, and inauguration of Gburugburu Movement in the council area.

Mr. Nwodo, who listed the remarkable achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi in Enugu State in spite of meager resources of the state, maintained that there is every reason for the governor’s re-election in 2019, saying: “We have a good export not only to Enugu State but also to Nigeria”.

He therefore, urged the people of the area and Enugu State at large to take the message to their domains for them to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria from the council area, Ofodile Okafor, applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his outstanding leadership qualities, saying: “I have seen a character who has affected me”.

Mr. Okafor added that the governor has “done very well in office” and is also “a man who is leading his people in honesty and transparency.”

According to him, “I don’t need anything from the government. But I am here to say the truth as it is. He (Ugwuanyi) has put smiles on the faces of the people. Our governor is doing very well and that is why the whole of Enugu State is behind him.”

Another speaker from the council area, Oliver Odenigbo, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past, equally commended Mr. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, adding, “Today, we are witnessing great dividends of democracy in Enugu State and enjoying the goodness of Governor Ugwuanyi.”

Earlier in his opening address, the Chairman of Uzo Uwani LGA, Hon. Fidelis Ani, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his “sterling performance” in the state, especially in the areas of peace, security and provision of critical infrastructure.

“In the area of critical infrastructure, Your Excellency’s caterpillar revolution has made visible impact in these communities in Uzo Uwani – Ugbene, Abbi, Nimbo, Igga, Asaba, Ojjor and repair of collapsed bridge at Asaba and other people-oriented projects,” the council chairmen stated.

In his remark, the Director-General of the Gburugburu Movement, Uzo Uwani LGA, Steve Okolo, said it was because of the numerous achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi in the state that the people of the area “resolved to be part of this moving train – the Gburugburu Movement”.

Other speakers, such as Senator Chukwuka Utazi of Enugu North Senatorial District, Stella Ngwu, who represents Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani in the Federal House of Representatives, Maxi Ukuta, among other dignitaries lauded the good works of the governor in Enugu State and called for the continued support of the people for him to render more selfless service in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who thanked God for His grace to entrench peace and good governance in the state, also appreciated the people of the area for their support, solidarity, goodwill and prayers.

He pointed out that the essence of the movement was to have peace, unity and progress in the state and appealed to the people to sustain the existing peace in the state for them to enjoy more dividends of democracy.