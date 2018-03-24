Enugu 2019: CAN prays for Ugwuanyi’s re-election

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter, has offered special prayers for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 and God’s continuous favour on him to fulfill his heart desires for the state.

Rising from a “mega prayer rally”, tagged: “Enugu State is in the Hands of God”, which was attended by the leaders of the five blocs in CAN Enugu State, namely, Calistus Onaga of the CSN (represented by Donatus Onuigbo); Emmanuel Chukwuma of the CCN; Obi Onubuogu of CPFN/PFN; Michael Ebonine of OAIC and Emmanuel Edeh of ECWA/TEKAN, the chairman of the association.

Christian Obiefuna in his address told Governor Ugwuanyi that “your second tenure is in the Hands of God” and “it is safe with Him because you have acknowledged Him.”

Disclosing that the rally’s prayer theme “originated from the doctrinal and ideological principles” of Mr Ugwuanyi, the Christian body commended the governor for his commitment to God and entrenchment of peace and good governance in Enugu State, stating that he pays workers’ salaries regularly, provides infrastructure and security, etc, in spite of “the dwindling economy” and “meager resources” of the state.

CAN Enugu State described Mr Ugwuanyi as a “God-fearing” leader and stated that the association was “proud to identify with a man whose slogan is Enugu State is in the Hands of God”, saying: “Be assured of our support and supplications to God for a successful, peaceful transition and fulfillment of your heart desires for Enugu State.”

The body added that the prayer rally was “our own contribution to support the good governance in Enugu State under the supervision of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” stressing that it is imperative to ensure that the state continues to be in the Hands of God in “principle and practice.”

“Beloved, truly, Enugu State is in the Hands of God. It is imperative that our efforts should be that Enugu State shall continue to be in the Hands of God in principle and practice. CAN is not a political party and shall not act as such.

“Our role is to encourage all believers in Christ to fear and respect God in all our dealings in public and private for inheritance of eternal life and to pray for those in authority for good governance, as the heart of the king is in the hands of the Lord,” said CAN Enugu State.

While wishing the governor “a happy birthday and more fruitful returns”, the body prayed: “God will give you good life, good health, wisdom and understanding and show His mercies on you now and hereafter. As you have handed Enugu State to God, Enugu State is secured. Don’t relent in prayers and acknowledging Him because the best is yet to come as He will direct your path”.

Responding, Mr Ugwuanyi, who thanked God for His grace in the state, also appreciated the leaders and members of CAN for coming out in their large numbers to pray for him and the success of his administration.

The governor revealed that God is the secret of his administration’s success, stating that “ever since we handed Enugu State over to God, we can see the hands of God in all we do”.

He expressed gratitude to members of all the churches in Enugu State and urged them to continue to remember his administration in prayers as it strives to take the state to the next level.

The event also witnessed prayer session by leaders of CAN blocs, praise worships, choir ministrations, among others.