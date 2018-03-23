Anambra guber: Tribunal fixes hearing of case against Obiano April 17

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state
The Anambra Governorship Elections Tribunal sitting in Awka on Friday concluded pre-hearing on the matter brought by Paul Obianaso of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr. Obianaso was seeking to upturn the election of Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He prayed the tribunal to nullify the Novernor 18 governorship election in Anambra for non-substantial compliance to the Electoral Act.

Answers to pre-trial notices were adopted and the tribunal gave the scheduling order.

The petitioner, who was in court, was represented by Theophilus Nweke, while K. O. Mozie, appeared for Mr. Obiano.

In his ruling, Justice H.A. Olusiyi, Chairman of the Tribunal, said that the tribunal was satisfied that there was no other way to resolve the matter than a full blown trial.

Mr. Olusiyi said there would be expedited hearing of the matter and that the tribunal would not accommodate unnecessary applications for adjournment, as the time was short.

He adjourned hearing on the matter till April 17.

(NAN)

