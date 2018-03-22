Igbo should play national politics, work with other groups – Amaechi

Related News

The Minister for Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday advised the Igbo to adjust to the “political reality” of Nigeria and strategise accordingly.

Mr. Amechi said this while delivering the 12th convocation lecture of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka on yesterday.

Speaking on the topic: “The Igbo in the Politics of Nigeria” – the former Rivers State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress said that the restructuring which the Igbo clamour for lies in their hands depending on the strategies adopted.

According to him, Igbo should immerse themselves in national politics and join hands with other ethnic groups.

“The Igbo nation should focus on solutions, not recriminations,” he said. “Let the recriminations stop and let us join hands as one people to chart the way forward for a brighter future for Nigeria.”

“The Igbo nation should engage with others and immerse itself fully in national politics just like Jaja and Zik did,” he added.

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Joseph Ahaneku, attributed the Igbo’s contribution to the socioeconomic development of the nation to the group’s values of determination, hard work, doggedness, brilliance and the ingrained leadership traits.

On his part, the chairman of the event, the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, noted that that the Igbo people are spread across the world but that the unity of all the people home and abroad would be key to the progress of the group.

The Igbo are one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups but have often complained of marginalisation. Five of Nigeria’s 36 states are predominantly Igbo.