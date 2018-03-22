IPOB: Court hears testimony of witness ”behind shield”

Related News

The trial of the four accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, continued on Thursday with a witness appearing behind a shield provided by the court.

The four: Bright Chimezie, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe were re-arraigned on Tuesday on a three-count charge after the court presided by Binta Nyako separated the charges to exclude the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Court had scheduled the separate trial of Mr. Kanu for continuation on March 28.

After pleading not guilty to the fresh charges on Tuesday, the court adjourned till Thursday for the presentation of prosecution witnesses.

At the resumed hearing, Thursday, the court proceeded with the testimony of the first prosecution witness in a demarcated court room.

The decision to continue the hearing of witness’ testimonies behind the scene followed a previous ruling of the court in 2017.

The first prosecution witness, simply identified as PW1, told the court that he was an operative of the State Security Service who had taken part in an investigation which revealed that the first defendant, Mr. Chimezie, took delivery of a container from Lagos, which was carrying a transmitter used by the IPOB members.

According to the witness, the first defendant testified to the fact that he received the container while he was being interrogated by the SSS. He further said Mr. Chimezie was arrested mainly for his role in the delivery of the container.

During the cross-examination however, the witness responded in the negative when asked several questions regarding the process of investigation.

In response to the questions asked by the defence counsel, Chukwudi Igwe, the PW1 said he neither knew the exact location where the defendant was arrested nor was he a part of those who investigated the port terminal where the said container was cleared.

He also said he did not know if Mr. Chimezie’s name was written on the bill of laden representing the bearer of the container at the wharf.

Although the witness insisted that he was sure the container was imported by IPOB, he also told the court that the first time he learnt about the contents of the container was during his conversation with the first defendant.

“We have our way of making our findings and that is not what I will be lecturing you. Well if you go through the statement: you know we have a team that investigated the matter. They went further to find out whether what he said is true or not.

“As a single investigator. I did not investigate this matter to the wharf,” the witness said.