Unknown assailants attack social media critic

Related News

A social media activist in Ebonyi State, Chika Chika, who is known for criticising politicians in the state, was viciously attacked on Wednesday morning by unknown assailants.

Mr. Chika had on Tuesday, prior to the attack, raised alarm on Facebook alleging that some people had been sent to ‘warn’ him to desist from criticising some persons in the state.

The attack took place at his residence in Abakaliki. He sustained injuries on his head and body from the attack.

He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Efforts to get Mr. Nwoba to narrate what happened were not successful as his phone lines were switched off.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said the command is yet to get a complaint from Mr. Nwoba or his relatives on the incident.

“I saw some posts about it on Facebook but no official report has been made at any police station in the state on the matter at the moment,” she said.

But a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Gombe, Enyi Enyi, condemned the attack.

He said the action was undemocratic, adding that only those afraid of defeat could indulge in such ungodly act.

“That very action of this undemocratic, and unprogressive elements in Ebonyi who are afraid of defeat is condemnable. So, I condemn it in its entirety and enough is enough”.

Mr. Enyi, a former minority leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, urged law enforcement agency to nab the culprits.

He said Mr. Chika is a peace loving citizen ”who only reacts and comments on issues the way he sees them”.

Many residents and opposition politicians in the state have accused the state government of masterminding the attack.

social media activist in Ebonyi State, Chika Chika

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor David Umahi, Emmanuel Uzor, has denied allegations that the state government is responsible for the attack.

Mr. Uzor said those accusing government of having a hand in the attack were uninformed persons ”who are notorious in making reckless statements”.

“It has been observed with dismay how some uninformed persons make reckless comments linking the alleged attack on one Nwoba Chika Nwoba to the Governonment of Ebonyi State. Nwoba Chika Nwoba, who is a Facebook critic was alleged to have been attacked in the early hours of today in Abakaliki by unknown persons.

“Without dignifying these people whose stock in trade is to pour their frustration on the governor with a response, let me say it that the governor is so busy to recognise the victim or whatever he represents and couldn’t have had any hand in his ordeal as doing such will amount to killing a fly with sledge hammer.

social media activist in Ebonyi State, Chika Chika

“The governor has respect for sanctity of human life and has done everything to protect every citizen of the state irrespective of their political standing and has never and will never send anybody to attack another person for whatever reason,” Mr. Uzor said.

He said the governor has expressed sympathy for the victim and has ordered full investigation into the attack.

social media activist in Ebonyi State, Chika Chika

“The governor who has been out of the state on a national assignment in Abuja expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack on Nwoba and wished him speedy recovery.

“However, he has warned that his administration will not tolerate any form criminality under whatever guise and called on the victim to present his case to the law enforcement agencies, adding that opposition parties in the state should carry out their activities lawfully and stop the bloodletting in the state,” Mr. Uzor added.