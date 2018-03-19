Pro-Biafra group criticises senators’ N13.5 million monthly allowance

Related News

The Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reacted to the revelation that each Nigerian senator collects N13.5 million monthly as running cost in addition to their legitimate salaries and allowances.

The pro-Biafra group said the jumbo pay collected by the Senate could be seen as a “criminal act”.

According to Vanguard Newspaper, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement on Sunday, said majority of national assembly members had become so insensitive in their dealings with their constituencies.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, had in an interview with TheNews few weeks ago revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.

Mr. Sani’s revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers’ earnings.

The revelation sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves at a time the country remained in dire need of funds for developmental projects.

In another interview with BBC, Mr. Sani said the payment is a ‘moral issue.’

“I decided to burst it open. It was a moral issue,” he said.

Ironically, Mr. Sani’s colleagues are criticising him for coming clean on the secret allowances lawmakers receive while majority of Nigerians wallow in poverty and disease.

“They are only interested in making monetary profit without investing in the business itself. A business man or woman who earns more than thirteen million naira monthly without a legitimate production and service is a criminal”, the MASSOB leader said on Sunday.

He said it is shameful that a senator would openly, without shame, donate a gas cooker with frying pan, or grinding machines and other materials un-befitting of a country’s senator, to few people in his senatorial zone as empowerment project.

“They (Senators) have never deliberated on means to improve the technological and economical lives of the people of this country through a rigorous and compulsory educational empowerment of the citizens.”