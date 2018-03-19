Gov. Obiano appoints SSG, media aide

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who was sworn in Saturday for his second tenure, has re-appointed Solo Chukwulobelu, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement by Daniel Ezeanwu, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday in Akwa, said Primus Odili was also appointed as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

According to the statement, other appointees are Willie Nwokoye, who returned as Principal Secretary to the Governor, while James Eze, who was Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, assumes the position of the Chief Press Secretary.

It said the newly appointed officers would be inaugurated later in the day. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.