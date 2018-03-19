Gov. Obiano appoints SSG, media aide

Related News

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who was sworn in Saturday for his second tenure, has re-appointed Solo Chukwulobelu, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement by Daniel Ezeanwu, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday in Akwa, said Primus Odili was also appointed as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

According to the statement, other appointees are Willie Nwokoye, who returned as Principal Secretary to the Governor, while James Eze, who was Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, assumes the position of the Chief Press Secretary.

It said the newly appointed officers would be inaugurated later in the day. (NAN)