Gov. Umahi sacks commissioner

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Thursday announced the sack of the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Moses Nome.

Mr. Umahi made the announcement while briefing members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries during a visit by a United Nations International Development Organistion (UNIDO) delegation.

The governor, who did not give any reason for the sack, noted that the decision was taken to move the state forward.

“He is still one of us and my friend, so you should not worry about him,” he said.

Mr. Umahi also directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, to insert a provision in the state’s new law on Neigbourhood Security Watch to demobilise crime perpetrators.

“The provision should empower the security outfit to demobilise such persons and hand them over to security agencies.

“It will enable them demobilise any one illegally possessing electoral materials among other crimes covered under state and federal laws,” he said.

The governor urged the UNIDO team to submit all documents of agreements reached with the state government for review by the executive council.

“We also want you to take them to your national office for review so that the latest agreements will be incorporated and agreed upon.

“We are interested in the agricultural—integrated industrial park project which we seek to be established in the three senatorial zones of the state to empower our people.

“We are targeting 100 Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in each of the parks to complement the 50-hectre industrial parks we are constructing in the three zones,” he said.

The UNIDO Country Representative, Bakole Jean, thanked the governor for his reception, saying Mr. Umahi was the only governor in the country to visit his office in Abuja.

“We want to prove through our numerous projects that we are on ground in Ebonyi and desirous of enhancing the economic and social wellbeing of its people.

“We are engaged in rice milling activities, energy generation, establishment of agriculture–facility centres, cluster development approaches among other projects and initiatives,” he said.

He said the 1.5 megawatt biomase plant in the state had immensely supported agro-processing initiatives and agricultural value chain programmes among others.

(NAN)