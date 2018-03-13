Adamawa govt empowers 10,000 youth

Related News

Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State said his administration had empowered 10,000 youths in various ways of economic life.

Mr. Bindow disclosed this on Tuesday at the training of tricycle operators on safe handling of the tricycles.

The training was organised by the Simba Group of Companies, manufacturers of TVS tri-cycles.

Mr. Bindow said his administration had supported youth in various areas of economy to create wealth and reduce restiveness among youth.

He said youth were trained in various areas of agriculture and provided with loans to boost agricultural production.

The governor advised the tricycle operators to desist from taking illicit drugs and alcohol, adding that such acts could shorten their life span.

He said that the state government would collaborate with the Simba Group of Companies to ensure that more youths were empowered economically.

Earlier, Manish Rotahagi, the Chief Executive Officer of Simba Group, commended the governor for his giant strides in road infrastructure.

Mr. Rotahagi said the good road network would reduce depreciation of the quality of the tricycles.

He said the training and the free health status test was just a pilot programme, assuring that more youth would benefit from the company in a very short while.

He said many of the operators were being influenced by their poor health condition and indulgence in drugs.

Tanko Bashir, one of the beneficiaries, commended the company for the gesture and the state government for providing conducive atmosphere for doing business in the state.

He said the gesture by the company would go a long way in equipping operators with maintainance skills.

High Blood Pressure (HBP) and sugar level tests were conducted on the operators of commercial tricycles during the training.

(NAN)