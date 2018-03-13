Okorocha says APC unpopular in South-east, pledges to hold LG polls

Related News

After many botched promises, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Tuesday promised that the local government elections will hold in June. He also admitted that his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) is unpopular in the South-east of Nigeria.

Mr. Okorocha made the disclosure at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, on arrival from a short overseas trip.

The governor called on the State House of Assembly to immediately ”perfect the local government laws”, so elections can hold by June.

Mr. Okorocha since assumption of office over six years ago, has repeatedly postponed conducting the polls, citing encumbrances of the law.

According to him, the APC is weak in the South-east.

He said he will take the necessary steps to “strengthen the party in the zone and also inject life into President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign structures in the South-east”.

He also restated his endorsements to President Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential polls and also to his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, who is his son-in-law to contest the governorship polls in the state.

“Let those criticising these endorsements present their own aspirants or candidates if they think or feel that what they have is better than what we have endorsed so that the people can look at the ‘whole of them’ and make their choice. You don’t criticise an action (if) you do not have a better option,” he said.

The governor promised that the APC governorship primaries will be transparent despite the fact that his son in-law is an aspirant.

He has been criticised in some quarters for endorsing Mr. Nwosu for the governorship slot.