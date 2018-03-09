Ex-servicemen hail Ugwuanyi’s succour to widows of fallen heroes

Related News

The Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Legion has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his “rare” gesture in donating N19.6 million empowerment grant to 96 widows of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Army residing in Abakpa and Awkunanaw Barracks, Enugu to assist them start businesses of their choice to ameliorate their sufferings.

Mr. Ugwuanyi, who took note of the plight of the widows during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, promised the intervention of his administration, leading to the recent approval and release of the money to the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu for disbursement to the women.

Consequently, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, Adamu Abubakar, recently disbursed the cash to the affected widows, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

Reacting to the development, the chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Emeka Igwesi, thanked Mr. Ugwuanyi for his “spirited and magnanimous” financial support to the widows and families of the fallen heroes, describing him as an “unprecedented, exceptional and caring leader.”

The legion chairman stated that the gesture shows that Mr. Ugwaunyi is sensitive to the plight of the people irrespective of their socio-cultural, religious and political differences, adding that the money will go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings of the women.

He also applauded Mr. Ugwuanyi for his unrelenting support and commitment to the welfare of the ex-servicemen, saying: “These rare gestures have given the state Legion a sense of belonging and placed the body ahead of several other Legions in the country.”

The 82 Division’s GOC had while presenting the cash to the wives of the fallen heroes thanked Mr. Ugwuanyi for “his continued support to the widows and the Division.”

The beneficiaries also appreciated Mr. Ugwuanyi for the empowerment grant, caring spirit and passion for the less privileged in the society, and promised to use the money judiciously to improve their living standard.