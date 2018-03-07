NDLEA convicts 22 persons in Anambra for drug offences – Commander

Related News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra Command, says 22 persons were convicted for drug offences between January 2017 and February 2018.

The state commander of the agency, Sule Momodu, made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Awka on Wednesday.

Mr. Momodu said the suspects were convicted for being in possession of hard drugs such as cocaine, heroin and cannabis sativa in different quantities.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at different occasions with substances ranging from 0.7 grams to 18 kilograms and received sentences ranging from 12 months to seven years.

He said 19 convictions were secured in 2017 while three were secured in February 2018.

“The agency will not relent in its efforts to ensure that the state is totally rid of drug trafficking and abuse.

“I want to alert the general public of a new threat of the abuse of methamphetamine that is beginning to rear its ugly head in the state.

“We call on churches and community leaders to join in the fight against drug abuse,” he said.

He commended the state government for its support to the agency, saying that such gesture was key to the successes being recorded in the fight against drug menace in the society.