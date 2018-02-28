Umahi orders demolition of 100 houses

Related News

Governor David Umahi on Wednesday ordered the demolition of 100 houses within the Ebonyi State University.

Compensations for those houses had been fully paid by the state government, he said.

Mr. Umahi, while addressing the residents of Ophoke Nsulekpa during the demolition, said compensation had been fully paid by the state government for the properties.

He said despite this, the residents refused to vacate.

He explained that the residents, despite collecting compensation from the administration of the former governor, Sam Egwu, refused to vacate the land prompting his administration to write several letters to the occupants without success.

The governor disclosed that he also gave the people of the area N10 million early last year to enbale them convey their property and vacate the university community but they still stayed back.

He said the state had to approach the court for further action.

“I am not happy that despite my consideration, these people refused to vacate the university community. I had wanted to push them away but former Governor Sam Egwu approached me and begged me to extend their stay to December last year.

“I agreed and I wrote several letters to you, still you ignored it even when you collected the first N10 million which I gave to you, still you refused to pack. I sent the Commissioner of Police to come and appeal to you, still nothing happened and we were left with no other option than to approach the court and got a court order to ‘vacate’ (evict) you and it must be today.

“I am giving you another N10 million which you will share among you to enable you relocate while N500,000 is to enable you convey your property out of this place. Your continued stay here has been affecting the university negatively, there is so much crime coming from here, cultism and armed robbery all come from here,” the governor said.

Mr. Umahi then directed security agencies to carry out the demolition.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Bernard Odoh, disclosed that state government had paid over N200 million as compensation during the regime of Mr. Egwu while the N10 million additional grant to the affected families was shared under the supervision of the former SSG, late Ozo Nweke.

“Your Excellency, when I got this information, I called the leaders of this village and we met severally. I discovered that funds were mapped out for payment of compensation and the N10 million you gave for them to pack out was shared among the 100 families and they all assembled at late Ozo Nweke Ozo house and they all collected and signed. I am therefore surprised that they are still staying here.”

A leader of the Ophoke Nsulekpa community, affected by the eviction, Chris Ogbekirigwe, however said they are yet to get the compensation ”after 16 years”. He pleaded with the government to allow them to continue to inhabit the place.