Police nab 11 suspected members of outlawed Biafran group in Enugu

Related News

No fewer than 11 persons suspected to be members of the outlawed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) have been nabbed by the Police Command in Enugu State.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday around WAEC Bus-Stop in Independent Layout within Enugu metropolis at about 1 p.m.

The Command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, made the arrest known in a statement he issued in Enugu on Tuesday.

Mr. Amariazu said the suspects were nabbed based on intelligence information gathered which guided the police on the successful operation.

“Those arrested are helping the operatives in their investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities and will be arraigned properly in a law court after investigations are concluded,’’ he said.

The spokesperson urged members of the public to be law abiding and security conscious.

He also called on the public to partner with police to ensure that Enugu State maintained the position of the safest and most secured state in the country.

The suspected pro-Biafra group disrupted an event organised by the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Members of the proscribed group who protested against non-inclusion of its estranged leader, Nnamdi Kanu in award of Igbo leaders, went beyond the venue of the ECA programme to major streets in Independence layout, Enugu.

Within five minutes, the police patrol vans came in and dispersed the protesters.

(NAN)