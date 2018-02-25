Suicide: Man found hanging on a tree

A 40 years old man, Kenneth Ugwuattama, has been found dead hanging on a tree.

He is believed to have committed suicide by hanging.

His body was discovered hanging on a tree behind his house on Saturday by some family members.

The deceased hailed from Iheakpu Obolloafor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state.

The discovery of the deceased’s body threw the community into a gloomy mood as they struggled to understand the reasons for his actions.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

“The body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited at Prince Eze’s hospital mortuary at Oboallafor for preservation and autopsy”, he added.

