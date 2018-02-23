Police arrest two men with guns at pro-PDP rally

Related News

The Police in Ebonyi on Thursday arrested two men with guns and other dangerous weapons at a rally in front of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, secretariat.

It was at a solidarity rally staged by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Ebonyi State chapter, led by Onyeoma Kelechi.

The two suspects were already in the crowd when they were spotted by officers.

The police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the arrests to our reporter.

Last week, a man was shot dead at a political gathering in the state.

Thursday’s rally was staged by the association to endorse Governor David Umahi for a second term in 2019.

The group first stormed Government House, Abakaliki where it was received by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Offor Okorie, before it proceeded to the PDP secretariat along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway .

“As the rally was going on at PDP Secretariat, two boys were arrested there. They both hail from Mgbo in Ohaukwu council area of Ebonyi State; they were arrested with locally made pistols. For that, the police began searching everybody to know if we could recover more guns,” Mrs. Odah, an assistant police superintendent, said.

Mrs. Odah, who decried the proliferation of firearms in the state as the 2019 election approaches, called on members of the public to be vigilant in their environment.

She vowed that the police would ensure the security of lives and property in the state.