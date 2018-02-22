Nnamdi Kanu is a liar – Abia Governor

Related News

Days after the wife of the leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, told the BBC in an interview that her husband’s disappearance will determine the outcome of the upcoming general elections in the country, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, also went on the same platform to bare his mind about the IPOB leader.

“Whenever you talk with Nnamdi Kanu, he always speaks from both sides of his mouth, he is not a straightforward person”, Mr. Ikpeazu told BBC Igbo service.

The three-minute interview was posted on YouTube, a social media platform Wednesday.

“He never consulted me before taking any action”, the governor added.

“It’s true that Igbos are being marginalised but how can we get to the promise land? Who will lead the Igbos to the promise land? Do we have enough guns if war should break out?”

The governor also said that of all the tribes in Nigeria, the Igbos, more than any other, want Nigeria to stay united.

Mr. Kanu is wanted by the Nigerian government for alleged treason. He has not been seen in public since September 2017 when the army raided his residence in Abia state.

The army denies knowing his whereabouts.

The governors of the five South-eastern states had announced the proscription of all IPOB activities. The government also declared the separatist group a terrorist organisation.

Defending their actions, the governors said IPOB lost its original ideal by causing unnecessary tension and killings in the South-east which according them has affected investment drive in the region.