Anambra wants refund of N48.1 billion spent on federal roads

The federal government is owing the Anambra State Government a total of N48.1 billon used to rehabilitate federal roads in the state.

Tony Nnachetta, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the end of the state Executive Council Meeting in Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.

“The federal government currently owed the Anambra State Government about N48.1 billion being the amount spent by the state on federal roads in the state.

“This amount is huge and the state utilized the amount on state issues but the federal government was not forthcoming in the refund of the amount; so we cannot continue to spend scare state funds for federal roads,’’ Mr. Nnachetta said.

The commissioner also said the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited 18 additional courses for 11 technical colleges in the state.

He said that of the accredited courses, 16 courses received full accreditation, while two are for partial accreditation making a total of 28 trade courses offered in colleges in the state.

Mr. Nnachetta said the state had completed and installed new Biology, Physics and Chemistry laboratories in 60 secondary schools, and asphalted 112 kilometres of roads between November, 2017 and February, 2018.

The commissioner disclosed that retired teachers would be re-engaged in the ongoing recruitment of 1,000 teachers in the state.

According to him, only the physically fit retired teachers will be reengaged.

He said the decision to re-engage the retirees was due to their conviction that some retired teachers still had something to impact on the students.

The commissioner said that the state government was mindful of the retirement age at 60 years was a constitutional issue, but added that the condition of service for the lucky retirees would be spelt out.

“The council approved the recruitment of 100 teachers for technical schools, 500 for secondary and 500 teachers for the primary schools and consideration will be made for retired but not tired teachers who will also serve as mentors’’ he said.

On roads, he said the state would no longer complete the Umunya/Nteje/Amawbia end of the Onitsha-Enugu Federal Highway.

The Umunya/Nteje/Amawbia end of the Onitsha-Enugu federal highway has been completely washed by rains exposing road users to harrowing experience during the rainy season.

The commissioner said the state was presently concerned with the construction of Nteje/Umunya Bridge which according to him would provide alternative route for motorists as that section of federal road was no longer accessible.

(NAN)