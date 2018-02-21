Two killed in cashew plantation, suspect arrested

Related News

The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested a security man in connection with the alleged murder of a Senior Secondary School student.

The deceased, Ugochukwu Oduburu, 17, student of Government Technical College, GTC, Akama, Ezeagu Local Government Area, was allegedly murdered in a cashew plantation on February 17.

The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said that the boy was shot dead when he went to pick cashew nuts in the plantation.

“It was gathered that the deceased, who is a part-time cashew nuts picker in Akama community, had gone to pick cashew nuts on that fateful day when suddenly he was shot and killed by the suspect.

“It was further gathered that the suspect allegedly used single barrel locally made gun to shoot the deceased,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

Mr. Amaraizu said that another person had earlier been killed inside the bush near the cashew plantation, prompting the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, to order investigation into the killings.

According to Mr. Amaraizu, the suspect is helping the police in investigating the two murder cases at the cashew plantation in Akama community.

The spokesman, however, said that the two corpses have been recovered.

He said that the father of the deceased, Anthony Oduburu, commended the state police commissioner for the timely arrest of the suspect.

Mr. Amaraizu assured that efforts would be intensified to unravel what led to the killings.

(NAN)