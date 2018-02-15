Ebonyi Assembly lifts suspension on female lawmaker

Related News

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension it slammed on the member representing Afikpo North East Constituency, Maria Nwachi, for alleged acts inconsistent with her status as a lawmaker.

The House resolved to lift the sanction after it considered a motion by the Deputy Leader, Kingsley Ikoro.

Mrs. Nwachi was suspended in January for 14 legislative days after she was reported to be doing photographer in public functions by the House Leader, Joseph Nwobasi.

The speaker had constituted a committee headed by the Chief Whip of the House, Chike Ogiji, to consider the allegation and report back to the House.

On February 6, the committee presented its report and recommended a six-month suspension. The House accepted the recommendation.

But nine days after the suspension, the Deputy Leader, Kingsley Ikoro, approached the House with a motion to recall her, citing remorse on the part of the lawmaker.

He pleaded with the House to temper justice with mercy as Mrs. Nwachi had approached her colleagues asking for forgiveness.

The motion was seconded by Augusta Ude of Ohaozara East constituency.

Mrs. Ude said her telephone conversation with Mrs. Nwachi confirmed the readiness of the lawmaker to turn a new leaf.

Victor Chukwu of Ezza North west constituency while lending support to the motion advocated counselling of the lawmaker to instill good behavior in her.

The speaker put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously upheld.