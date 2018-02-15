Ebonyi Assembly lifts suspension on female lawmaker

Mrs Maria Ude Nwachi

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension it slammed on the member representing Afikpo North East Constituency, Maria Nwachi, for alleged acts inconsistent with her status as a lawmaker.

The House resolved to lift the sanction after it considered a motion by the Deputy Leader, Kingsley Ikoro.

Mrs. Nwachi was suspended in January for 14 legislative days after she was reported to be doing photographer in public functions by the House Leader, Joseph Nwobasi.

The speaker had constituted a committee headed by the Chief Whip of the House, Chike Ogiji, to consider the allegation and report back to the House.

On February 6, the committee presented its report and recommended a six-month suspension. The House accepted the recommendation.

But nine days after the suspension, the Deputy Leader, Kingsley Ikoro, approached the House with a motion to recall her, citing remorse on the part of the lawmaker.

He pleaded with the House to temper justice with mercy as Mrs. Nwachi had approached her colleagues asking for forgiveness.

The motion was seconded by Augusta Ude of Ohaozara East constituency.

Mrs. Ude said her telephone conversation with Mrs. Nwachi confirmed the readiness of the lawmaker to turn a new leaf.

Victor Chukwu of Ezza North west constituency while lending support to the motion advocated counselling of the lawmaker to instill good behavior in her.

The speaker put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously upheld.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.