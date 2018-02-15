2019: My work will speak for me – Abia Governor Ikpeazu

Related News

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed optimism that performance should be the deciding factor in the choice of a second term in the 2019 governorship election.

The governor however said he would not reject the offer if called upon by Abians based on his track records.

Mr. Ikpeazu said this in an interview with journalists in Government House Umuahia, after inspection of projects done by his administration by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, and members of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC.

Mr. Ikpeazu, who said that he is not an ‘election politician’ stressed that he is focused on the mandate he is holding in trust to Abia citizens.

His words: “As for 2019, my work will speak for me. I am focused on that assignment and will continue to work. We are not election politicians, we are politicians that are concerned with the delivery of democracy dividends.

“In fact if it were possible to find me on site on that election day, you will find me on site. Let the people judge for themselves and talk about who they want, if they decide, if it is their wish, who am I to say no!”

“In the first place, three years running and we have been focused on the assignment before us. From the onset we had a proper understanding of our job, proper description of our assignment and we went for the job immediately.

“We didn’t feel like starting with too much of noise making. One other thing that features today is that right there inside the vehicle, we were looking at some snippets from my inaugural speech and trying to match them with some of the things we are doing.

“Certainly we have not done everything but am pleased and happy that we are on course. Most of the things we have delivered were captured in my inaugural speech. And I am pleasantly surprised that we remained focused despite all odd.

“So this tour is my way of saying that action speaks louder than voice, it is for the whole world to come and see what we are doing. And pass their judgement themselves. I think the story of our performance in office is better told by those who have come, than by us. And particularly I am happy with the presence of the National Chairman of our party and members of the NWC,” Mr. Ikpeazu said.

Also Speaking, the PDP Chairman, Mr. Secondus, described Mr. Ikpeazu as a performer, silent achiever, and a prudent finance manager.

He said, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is a silent achiever, and a performer. This man has achieved the best for his people.

“We went on tour to various projects done by Abia State Government. The most interesting is the erosion control work at Umuda-Isingwu in Umuahia, I think the technology there is the latest technology in the world. I believe that solution has been provided by the government of Abia State to various infrastructure issues.

“My surprise is that Abia State is one of the states that gets the least revenue, but with the number of projects I have seen today it is overwhelming. Which means that the governor is working. He has performed very well and prudently too. Abia governor is a silent achiever and he has achieved so much for his people. He has delivered the desired goals through projects.”