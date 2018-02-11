Boko Haram: Senator commends Nigerian govt, Red Cross on release of abducted scientists, policewomen

Related News

A Borno senator, Ali Ndume, has commended the federal government and the International Committee on Red Cross, ICRC, for the release of 13 abducted persons by Boko Haram.

The presidency on Saturday announced the release of the three geologists and 10 other women who were abducted by Boko Haram fighters in July 2017.

The victims were released after negotiations between the government and the terror group with the involvement of the Red Cross, the presidency said on Saturday,

The ten female abductees, including police officers, are indigenes of Askira Uba Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno State where Mr. Ndume represents.

The 13 abductees regained their freedom three days after the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in a YouTube video bragged that despite the attacks by the Nigeria military and the claims of rescuing captives from Sambisa forest, he still has the 10 women in his custody.

Mr. Ndume in a statement he issued on Saturday night said the release of the 13 abductees has rekindled his people’s hope on the rescue of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other persons in Boko Haram captivity.

“It is with great delight that I receive the gladdening news about the release of the ten abducted women as well as the three geological scientists from the University of Maiduguri, who were abducted by Boko Haram in July last year.

“This news has not only gladdened our hearts but has also renewed our hope that other abducted persons, including the remaining Chibok schoolgirls who are still in captivity would, in due course, regain their freedom by the grace of God.

“I, on behalf of the good people of southern Borno senatorial district and indeed the government and people of Borno state in general, commend all the actors that partook in the latest negotiated release of our women and lecturers.

“I specifically commend the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping faith with his promise of ensuring that all abducted persons, especially the Chibok schoolgirls, will be released.

“I also thank the ICRC and our military personnel as well as other security agencies who had contributed in one way or the other to see that this great feat is achieved.

“We in Borno state have no better way to express our gratitude to Mr President than to given him our assurances of support and massive votes come 2019.”

Chibok Local Government is also part of Southern Borno senatorial district, represented by Mr. Ndume, a former majority leader in the Senate.