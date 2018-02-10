UNN matriculates 10,000 students under tight security

Related News

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, on Saturday matriculated 10,000 students under tight security.

Security was beefed up to prevent non-teaching staff from stopping the ceremony.

The non-teaching staff are at the moment on national strike and they had threatened to block the university main gate to stop matriculating students, parents, friends and well-wishers from entering.

Paul Arua, the leader of non-teaching staff in UNN said since they (non- teaching staff) were on strike the matriculation should not hold.

“It is the responsibility of non-teaching staff to organise matriculation and since we are on strike the matriculation should not hold,” he said.

NAN gathered that the timely intervention of policemen, operatives of the Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps thwarted the blockade by the union members.

The Civil Defence members led by Nsukka area commander, Sterve Yabanet and Nsukka Police Urban DPO, were able to prevent the protesting nonteaching staff from blocking the first gate. Their effort allowed for free flow of human and vehicular traffic to the university.

In his address during the 44th matriculation, the Vice Chancellor, Benjamin Ozumba, a professor, urged the newly admitted students to take their studies seriously as UNN is known for academic excellence and has zero tolerance for deviant behaviour.

“The University of Nigeria Nsukka has avalanche of rules and regulations which are applied with strictness without favouring anybody.

“You are advised to avoid deviant behaviour because it’s consequences are not palatable in UNN.

“Shun cultism, indecent dressing and exam malpractice else you be expelled,” he said.

Mr. Ozumba advised the new student to seek advice from their deans, HOD, academic advisers and administrative staff whenever they have any academic problem.

“The university operates a course system which comprises required, ancillary, and general studies courses. These are clearly designated in all departments.

“The administration has put appropriate machinery to welcome new students and help them settle down.

“The University organised orientation for you to enable you to know more about the university as well as know the do and don’t,” he said.

The VC commended the new students and their parents for choosing UNN as the university to pursue their chosen courses and promised them that the university would give them the best.

“By choosing UNN, you have made a wise choice. What the institution expects from you, to achieve success, is to fear God in all you do as well as hard work and discipline,” he said.

About 10,000 students participated in the matriculation ceremony.

Freshmen Igwenagu Chisom of the department of Veterinary Medicine and Anabe Chidimma of the department of Radiography in separate interviews with NAN, vowed to make first class on graduation to make their parents happy.

