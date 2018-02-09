“Benue State and Ortom don’t belong to APC” – Senator

Senator Ben Murray Bruce

A senator and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben-Murray Bruce, has said that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State should not be in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, took to his official twitter handle to condemn President Muhammadu Buhari as well as other APC governors for not paying a visit to the Benue State governor, who is also a member of the party.

His comment comes days after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, paid a condolence visit to the governor. Both visiting governors are members of Mr. Bruce’ PDP. They also made monetary donations to the state for victims of the attacks.

Mr. Bruce, however, flayed the APC for its perceived non-challance towards the mayhem going on in one of the states controlled by their party.

“What is Governor Ortom still doing in the APC? Benue and Ortom don’t belong in the APC? Has the APC President visited him to condole with the state?

“How many APC Governors have contributed to help the victims? What benefit has Ortom and Benue derived from voting for the President?” Mr. Bruce tweeted.

He expressed disappointment at how the president visited Nasarawa state to commission schools despite the killings going on in several parts of the county.

“Will @realDonaldTrump or @theresa_may go to a state in their nation to commission a school when its neighbouring state has just suffered from a horrific mass killing?

“What would it have cost the President to also visit Benue and sympathise with people who voted massively for him?” he added.

Nigerians have since expressed diverse reactions to the senator’s comments.

Below also are the reactions of some Nigerians:



  • Isaac Azor

    In as much as I have serious reservations for PMB’s response to the killings in Benue and other parts of the country, Bruce’s comments are a big shave, most especially coming from a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

  • Frank Bassey

    They belong to APC and must remain in APC