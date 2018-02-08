Ebonyi Assembly enacts law to end communal crisis

Related News

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly on Thursday, passed the Peace Pact Law which seeks to end the protracted communal crisis between Ezillo and Ezza-Ezillo in Ishiellu LGA of Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the crisis, which emanated from a land dispute, started in 2008 and was quelled by a detachment from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Abuja, in 2011.

The crisis caused the death of hundreds of indigenes and destructions of properties worth millions of naira but is still being recorded in fractions despite the quelling.

Francis Nwifuru, Speaker of the House, noted that the members painstakingly scrutinised the contents of the bill before passing it into law.

“This law stipulates the creation of Amaeze-Ezillo and Izo Autonomous Communities in Ishiellu council area of the state and should be deemed to have commenced on February 8, the day it was passed into law.

“I commend the committee which handled the bill for a thorough job and the House members for painstakingly reviewing its contents which guaranteed its speedy passage into law.

“The House clerk is then mandated to relay the resolutions of this House to the executive governor of the state and the chief judge for appropriate actions,” he said.

Oliver Ossi (PDP—Ivo) and Chairman of the Law’s Review Committee, noted that the newly created communities would exist independently and engage in cultural activities without hindrance.

“The law stipulates that if the communities intend to organise cultural activities that will be displayed outside their jurisdiction, they will seek consent from their neighbours to ensure peace.

“The Ezzas are hitherto living in the seven clans of the Ezillo community, but will presently reside in the newly created communities which cover 500 hectares instead of being scattered.

“The two autonomous communities were carved from two clans of Ezillo community and we did our best to settle the issue of compensation for both communities which God helped us in resolving,” he said.

NAN reports that the law stipulates that no persons, community or group is allowed or permitted to parade masquerades, age grade processions among others on public roads.

The law further stipulates that such activities can be conducted when the consent of the community’s traditional ruler or president of the town union has been sought.

(NAN)